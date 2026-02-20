Navy Band visits Soldiers and Sailors Home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ken Vybrial, the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home volunteer outreach coordinator, introduces home residents to members of the Navy Band. Members of the U.S. Navy Band Woodwind Quintet and Saxophone Quartet performed for residents while on the band’s 2026 spring tour through the Northeast. The home opened in 1886 to care for disabled Army veterans returning home from the Civil War, and continues to serve approximately 200 veterans from all branches of the military. The Navy Band takes great pride in honoring the men and women who have served our nation by bringing performances directly to veteran facilities and recognizing each branch of service in musical tribute at public concerts.