Navy Band visits Soldiers and Sailors Home

Members of the U.S. Navy Band Woodwind Quintet and Saxophone Quartet perform for residents of the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie, Pennsylvania, while on the band’s 2026 spring tour through the Northeast. The home opened in 1886 to care for disabled Army veterans returning home from the Civil War, and continues to serve approximately 200 veterans from all branches of the military. The Navy Band takes great pride in honoring the men and women who have served our nation by bringing performances directly to veteran facilities and recognizing each branch of service in musical tribute at public concerts.