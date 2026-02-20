Spc. Azaria Hill, left, smiles with pilot Kayla Love during Heat 2 of the two-woman bobsled race Feb. 20 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Love and Hill were fifth after two heats.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 10:03
|Photo ID:
|9530559
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-QZ176-1003
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|7.35 MB
|Location:
|CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Azaria Hill competes in the 2-woman bobsled in the 2026 Winter Olympics [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Nathaniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.