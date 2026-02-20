(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spc. Azaria Hill competes in the 2-woman bobsled in the 2026 Winter Olympics

    Spc. Azaria Hill competes in the 2-woman bobsled in the 2026 Winter Olympics

    CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Maj. Nathaniel Garcia 

    U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP)

    Spc. Azaria Hill chats with assistant coach Sgt. 1st Class Shauna Rohbock during Heat 2 of the two-woman bobsled race Feb. 20 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. Hill and teammate Kayla Love were fifth after two heats.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 10:03
    Photo ID: 9530557
    VIRIN: 260220-A-QZ176-1002
    Resolution: 5172x3448
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Azaria Hill competes in the 2-woman bobsled in the 2026 Winter Olympics [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Nathaniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

