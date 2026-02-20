Date Taken: 02.20.2026 Date Posted: 02.21.2026 10:03 Photo ID: 9530557 VIRIN: 260220-A-QZ176-1002 Resolution: 5172x3448 Size: 4.56 MB Location: CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, IT

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Spc. Azaria Hill competes in the 2-woman bobsled in the 2026 Winter Olympics [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Nathaniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.