    Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 3 of 5]

    Combined Resolve 26-05

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Danil Pak 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army soldier, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, holds a tactical position in a Bradley during exercise Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026.
    JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danil Pak)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 09:32
    Photo ID: 9530544
    VIRIN: 260215-A-EE438-1019
    Resolution: 5877x3920
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Danil Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

