U.S. Army soldier, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, relays information while holding tactical positions during exercise Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026.
JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danil Pak)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9530542
|VIRIN:
|260215-A-EE438-1015
|Resolution:
|7077x4720
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
