U.S. Army soldier, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, holds a tactical position in a Bradley during exercise Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 21, 2026.

JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Danil Pak)