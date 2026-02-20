(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Marines Provides Security Through Surigao Strait [Image 11 of 13]

    Task Force Ashland Marines Provides Security Through Surigao Strait

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.16.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    SURIGAO STRAIT (Feb. 17, 2026) – U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Christopher Perez-Reyes, an amphibious combat vehicle crewman assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, provides security while scouting for surface contacts as part of the small craft action team during defense of the amphibious task force aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while transiting through the Surigao Strait Feb. 17, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)

