Task Force Ashland Marines Provides Security Through Surigao Strait

SURIGAO STRAIT (Feb. 17, 2026) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis Zavala, an amphibious combat vehicle crewman assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, provides security using an M4 carbine as part of the small craft action team during defense of the amphibious task force aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) while transiting through the Surigao Strait Feb. 17, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)