SURIGAO STRAIT (Feb. 17, 2026) – U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, transit through the Surigao Strait aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) Feb. 17, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Gunnery Sgt. Manuel Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9530493
|VIRIN:
|260127-M-SH393-1034
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|330.73 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Ashland Marines Provides Security Through Surigao Strait [Image 13 of 13], by GySgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.