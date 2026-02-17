Army Activates New Command for Ammunition and Energetics Production

PICATINNY ARSENAL – The U.S. Army has established the Capability Program Executive for Ammunition and Energetics (CPE A&E) at Picatinny Arsenal, NJ under the command of Col. Jason Bohannon. The new CPE was formerly the Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition (JPEO A&A). The move is a key part of broader Continuous Transformation efforts intended to increase efficiency and accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities to the warfighter.
