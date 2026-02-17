(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Activates New Command for Ammunition and Energetics Production [Image 1 of 7]

    Army Activates New Command for Ammunition and Energetics Production

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL – The U.S. Army has established the Capability Program Executive for Ammunition and Energetics (CPE A&E) at Picatinny Arsenal, NJ under the command of Col. Jason Bohannon. The new CPE was formerly the Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition (JPEO A&A). The move is a key part of broader Continuous Transformation efforts intended to increase efficiency and accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities to the warfighter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 13:23
    Photo ID: 9529238
    VIRIN: 260212-A-GY890-1012
    Resolution: 776x800
    Size: 146.91 KB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Activates New Command for Ammunition and Energetics Production [Image 7 of 7], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

