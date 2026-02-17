(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Sailor 360 Heritage Run [Image 3 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Sailor 360 Heritage Run

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    260213-N-TW227-1059 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2026) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) warm up before they participate in a Sailor 360 heritage run, Feb. 13, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9529276
    VIRIN: 260213-N-TW227-1059
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Sailor 360 Heritage Run [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage Run
    USS America (LHA 6)
    San Diego
    U.S. Navy
    Embracing Peace

