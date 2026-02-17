USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Sailor 360 Heritage Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260213-N-TW227-1059 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2026) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) warm up before they participate in a Sailor 360 heritage run, Feb. 13, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)