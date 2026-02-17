USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Sailor 360 Heritage Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260213-N-TW227-1020 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2026) Captain Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), left forward, stands at attention alongside Sailors assigned to USS America for colors before a Sailor 360 heritage run, Feb. 13, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)