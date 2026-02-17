USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Sailor 360 Heritage Run

260213-N-TW227-1029 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2026) Cryptologic Technician Technical Senior Chief Mandi Bailey, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) explains the history of the embracing peace statue before a Sailor 360 heritage run, Feb. 13, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)
