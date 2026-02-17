USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Education Fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260206-N-WJ234-1339 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2026) Force Master Chief Larry Lynch interacts with Yeoman 1st Class Juan Valladolid, from Los Angeles, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Feb. 6, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam McNeely)