USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Education Fair

260206-N-WJ234-1294 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2026) Force Master Chief Larry Lynch interacts with Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Feb. 6, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam McNeely)