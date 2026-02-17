USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Education Fair

260206-N-WJ234-1275 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2026) Force Master Chief Larry Lynch interacts with Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Feb. 6, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam McNeely)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 13:14
|Photo ID:
|9529239
|VIRIN:
|260206-N-WJ234-1275
|Resolution:
|7969x5202
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
