    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Education Fair [Image 7 of 9]

    USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Education Fair

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    260206-N-WJ234-1275 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2026) Force Master Chief Larry Lynch interacts with Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), Feb. 6, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sam McNeely)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 13:14
    Photo ID: 9529239
    VIRIN: 260206-N-WJ234-1275
    Resolution: 7969x5202
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Hosts Education Fair [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Sam McNeely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

