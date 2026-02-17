U.S. Army Armored Units Train for Large-Scale Combat Operations During Combined Resolve 26-05

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, patrol in an armored vehicle during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 10:15
|Photo ID:
|9528609
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-QN736-1122
|Resolution:
|5896x3931
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
