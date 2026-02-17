U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, patrol in an M113A Main Battle Tank (MBT) during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9528605
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-QN736-1013
|Resolution:
|5735x3823
|Size:
|9.21 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Armored Units Train for Large-Scale Combat Operations During Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Riley Anfinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.