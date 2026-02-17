(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Armored Units Train for Large-Scale Combat Operations During Combined Resolve 26-05

    U.S. Army Armored Units Train for Large-Scale Combat Operations During Combined Resolve 26-05

    GERMANY

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Riley Anfinson 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, establish security in an M1A2 Abrams during Combined Resolve 26-05 at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. 7th Army Training Command provides a unique environment in Europe to develop leaders and formations who are prepared for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Riley Anfinson)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9528608
    VIRIN: 260220-A-QN736-1103
    Resolution: 6333x4222
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Armored Units Train for Large-Scale Combat Operations During Combined Resolve 26-05 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Riley Anfinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

