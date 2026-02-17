V Corps deputy commanding general visits 12th Combat Aviation Brigade headquarters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Mountford, V Corps deputy commanding general for readiness, and his team walk back to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade headquarters after a CH-47F Chinook orientation flight at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting power across the European and African areas of responsibility to assure allies and partners, deter aggression, and defeat adversaries.