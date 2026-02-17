(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    V Corps deputy commanding general visits 12th Combat Aviation Brigade headquarters [Image 4 of 5]

    V Corps deputy commanding general visits 12th Combat Aviation Brigade headquarters

    GERMANY

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Terrell Mason 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Mountford, V Corps deputy commanding general for readiness, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon, V Corps Forward command sergeant major, speak to leaders in front of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade headquarters at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting power across the European and African areas of responsibility to assure allies and partners, deter aggression, and defeat adversaries.

    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

