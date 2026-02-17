U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Mountford, V Corps deputy commanding general for readiness, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon, V Corps Forward command sergeant major, speak to leaders in front of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade headquarters at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting power across the European and African areas of responsibility to assure allies and partners, deter aggression, and defeat adversaries.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 04:26
|Photo ID:
|9528309
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-UF668-8767
|Resolution:
|800x533
|Size:
|97.56 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V Corps deputy commanding general visits 12th Combat Aviation Brigade headquarters [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Terrell Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.