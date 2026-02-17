V Corps deputy commanding general visits 12th Combat Aviation Brigade headquarters

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Mountford, V Corps deputy commanding general for readiness, and his team exit a CH-47F Chinook assigned to Bravo Company, 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, after an orientation flight at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting power across the European and African areas of responsibility to assure allies and partners, deter aggression, and defeat adversaries.
|02.19.2026
|02.20.2026 04:26
|9528311
|260220-A-UF668-5294
|1441x961
|245.28 KB
|DE
|3
|0
