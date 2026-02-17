(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    776th EABS Vehicle Maintenance Airmen Support Operations in East Africa [Image 5 of 5]

    776th EABS Vehicle Maintenance Airmen Support Operations in East Africa

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Vehicle Management Flight pose for a group photo at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 12, 2026. The flight oversees 80 government and leased assets valued at $4.2 million and conducts preventative, triage and mobile maintenance in support of expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 02:29
    Photo ID: 9528267
    VIRIN: 260212-F-XY111-1074
    Resolution: 4635x3014
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 776th EABS Vehicle Maintenance Airmen Support Operations in East Africa [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa

