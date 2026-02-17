776th EABS Vehicle Maintenance Airmen Support Operations in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Vehicle Management Flight pose for a group photo at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 12, 2026. The flight oversees 80 government and leased assets valued at $4.2 million and conducts preventative, triage and mobile maintenance in support of expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)