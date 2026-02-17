U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Vehicle Management Flight pose for a group photo at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 12, 2026. The flight oversees 80 government and leased assets valued at $4.2 million and conducts preventative, triage and mobile maintenance in support of expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2026 02:29
|Photo ID:
|9528267
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-XY111-1074
|Resolution:
|4635x3014
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 776th EABS Vehicle Maintenance Airmen Support Operations in East Africa [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.