776th EABS Vehicle Maintenance Airmen Support Operations in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelley Magill, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Vehicle Management mission generation vehicle technician, checks the connection of a fuel hose during maintenance operations at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 12, 2026. Vehicle management Airmen ensure equipment remains mission-ready in support of contingency operations across the Airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)