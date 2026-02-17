(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    776th EABS Vehicle Maintenance Airmen Support Operations in East Africa [Image 3 of 5]

    776th EABS Vehicle Maintenance Airmen Support Operations in East Africa

    CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJIBOUTI

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelley Magill, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Vehicle Management mission generation vehicle technician, checks the connection of a fuel hose during maintenance operations at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 12, 2026. Vehicle management Airmen ensure equipment remains mission-ready in support of contingency operations across the Airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 02:29
    Photo ID: 9528265
    VIRIN: 260212-F-XY111-1037
    Resolution: 5244x3163
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
    This work, 776th EABS Vehicle Maintenance Airmen Support Operations in East Africa [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa

