776th EABS Vehicle Maintenance Airmen Support Operations in East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Charboneau, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Vehicle Management Flight noncommissioned officer in charge and Senior Airman Kelley Magill, Vehicle Management Flight mission generation vehicle technician, operate support equipment at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 12, 2026. The flight oversees 80 government and leased assets valued at $4.2 million and conducts preventative, triage and mobile maintenance in support of expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)