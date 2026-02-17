MPs of Baumholder

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cameron Corey, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, uses his radio to request a records check on a driver at U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The communication supports law enforcement procedures and ensures accurate identification during the response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
