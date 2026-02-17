(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter Traffic Accident [Image 3 of 5]

    Winter Traffic Accident

    GERMANY

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cameron Corey, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, inspects the tires of a vehicle involved in a traffic accident to verify winter tire compliance in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The inspection supports accident investigation procedures and ensures adherence to seasonal safety regulations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.20.2026 01:04
