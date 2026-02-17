Winter Traffic Accident

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cameron Corey, a military police officer assigned to the 92nd Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, documents a traffic accident scene in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 19, 2026. The documentation supports official reporting and investigative procedures to ensure roadway safety. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)