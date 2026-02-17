(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band performs in Hollidaysburg [Image 6 of 6]

    Navy Band performs in Hollidaysburg

    HOLLIDAYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Senior Chief Musician Colin Wise, from Hampshire, Illinois, speaks with local high school students following the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance at Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The United States Navy Band is based in Washington, D.C., and is the premier musical organization of the U.S. Navy. Each year, the band travels to regions of the country to connect local communities to their U.S. Navy.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 23:29
    Photo ID: 9528094
    VIRIN: 260219-N-OA196-1181
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.66 MB
    Location: HOLLIDAYSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: HAMPSHIRE, ILLINOIS, US
    Hollidaysburg
    U.S. Navy Concert Band
    Navy Band
    2026 Tour

