Navy Band performs in Hollidaysburg

Master Chief Musician Gunnar Brunning, from Marathon, Wisconsin, greets a veteran following the U.S. Navy Concert Band’s performance at Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The United States Navy Band is based in Washington, D.C., and is the premier musical organization of the U.S. Navy. Each year, the band travels to regions of the country to connect local communities to their U.S. Navy.