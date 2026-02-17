Navy Band performs in Hollidaysburg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States of America, the U.S. Navy Concert Band begins their 2026 spring tour in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. The Navy Concert Band is traveling across four states in 14 days, covering 1,800 miles, performing 11 public concerts as well as delivering educational performances and clinics at various high schools and universities. The United States Navy Band is based in Washington, D.C., and is the premier musical organization of the U.S. Navy. Each year, the band travels to regions of the country to connect local communities to their U.S. Navy.