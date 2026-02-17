Concentrating

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Marrero, an electromagnetic warfare specialist representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, answers questions during the Map Reading Test event of the 2026 78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition Feb. 19, 2026, at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)