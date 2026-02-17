(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Timothy Boyd, an advanced culinary noncommissioned officer representing the Tifton-based 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, inspects an M17 pistol during preliminary marksmanship training Feb. 19, 2026, at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 22:32
    Photo ID: 9528038
    VIRIN: 260219-Z-KE355-3981
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
