    Teamwork

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Henry, a military intelligence instructor representing the Marietta-based 1st Battalion, 122nd Regiment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, and U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Hernandez, a signals collection analyst representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, inspect a .50-caliber machine gun during preliminary marksmanship instruction Feb. 19, 2026, at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

