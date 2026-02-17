(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Jonathan Mallard 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman greets senior leaders upon arriving at Detachment 3, Space Delta 1, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb, 18, 2026. CSO visited with Military Training Instructors and staff of U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training to discuss upcoming changes to BMT training and the importance of the MTIs to shape, train, and inspire Guardians with the foundation to deliver the world's premier space power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 20:01
    Photo ID: 9527785
    VIRIN: 260218-F-YD772-1341
    Resolution: 8950x5967
    Size: 15.33 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff [Image 17 of 17], by Jonathan Mallard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff
    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Space Force Chief of Space Operations
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force
    Gen Chance Saltzman
    CMSSF Bentivegna
    37th Training Wing
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Fort Sam Houston Randolph)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery