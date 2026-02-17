CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman greets senior leaders upon arriving at Detachment 3, Space Delta 1, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb, 18, 2026. CSO visited with Military Training Instructors and staff of U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training to discuss upcoming changes to BMT training and the importance of the MTIs to shape, train, and inspire Guardians with the foundation to deliver the world's premier space power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)