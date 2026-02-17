CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna talk with Military Training Instructors at U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training during a lunchtime visit to Detachment 3, Space Delta 1, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026. CSO and CMSSF discussed upcoming changes to BMT training and the importance of the MTIs to shape, train, and inspire Guardians with the foundation to deliver the world's premier space power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard)