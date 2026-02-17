CSO, CMSSF celebrate newest Guardians, engage BMT training staff

Photo By Jonathan Mallard | Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna leads a formation of U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training graduates during the ceremonial “Airman and Guardian’s Run” at BMT’s Pfingston Reception Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026. The “Airman and Guardian's Run” is a one-and-a-half-mile run that celebrates the culmination of U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Basic Military Training, giving guests the opportunity to get a glimpse of their trainee-turned-graduate for the first time in 7.5 weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jonathan R. Mallard) see less | View Image Page

by 37th Training Wing Public Affairs and 502d Air Base Wing Public Affairs

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas—U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivenga presided over a Basic Military Training graduation ceremony, engaging with military training instructors and the service's newest Guardians throughout the visit to Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 17 through 19, 2026.

Earlier in the week, Bentivenga participated in a BMT graduation "Patching Ceremony," personally applying U.S. Space Force patches to graduates' uniforms, as a symbolic moment to mark each trainee's transition to Guardian, before he addressed the graduates on the importance of their mission to dominate the space domain and secure the nation's future.

On Wednesday, Bentivenga led the newest Guardians in the "Airman and Guardian's Run," a one-and-a-half-mile run that celebrates the culmination of Air Force and Space Force BMT. The event gave families and guests their first glimpse of their trainee-turned-graduate in seven-and-a-half weeks.

Saltzman and Bentivenga later sat down with MTIs over lunch to discuss the future of BMT training, strategies to recruit and retain quality instructors, and the critical role MTIs play in shaping, training and inspiring Guardians with the foundation to deliver the world's premier space power.

At the graduation ceremony, Saltzman spoke directly to the newest class of Airmen and Guardians about the challenges ahead.

"You are joining our military at a time unlike we've seen in generations, and our world will continue to evolve," Saltzman said. "The threats we face in the air and in space will only grow more complex, and our adversaries are sharpening their own swords every day."

Saltzman was quick to follow with a message of confidence in the graduating class.

"But I'm not worried," Saltzman continued. "Each of you has proven yourself. I know you have the courage to challenge the status quo, the innovative spirit to stay a step ahead of our adversaries, and the warrior mindset to meet anything the Nation demands of you."

Saltzman closed his remarks on a personal note.

"I'm incredibly proud of each and every one of you, and I'm confident that no matter the challenges we may face in the future, you have what it takes to fight and win, for your families and for our nation," Saltzman said.

Space Force Guardians complete BMT alongside Air Force recruits at JBSA-Lackland, the sole BMT installation for both services. The Space Force, established in December 2019, continues to shape its culture, identity and training standards as the nation's newest military branch.