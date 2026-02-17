Guam Guard hosts clandestine drug lab multiagency exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the Guam and New Mexico National Guards, together with Airmen from the Andersen Air Force Base Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives (CBRNE) Response Team, survey a clandestine drug laboratory during a multiagency exercise hosted by the Guam Guard, Barrigada, Feb. 18, 2026. The exercise, which included first responders and law enforcement from the Government of Guam, aims to sharpen the individual skills of responders while improving interoperability between partners. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)