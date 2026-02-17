Guam Guard hosts clandestine drug lab multiagency exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A simulated drug laboratory serves as a training aid for a multiagency Guam National Guard exercise in Barrigada, Feb. 18, 2026. The exercise, which included first responders and law enforcement from the Government of Guam, aims to sharpen the individual skills of responders while improving interoperability between partners. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)