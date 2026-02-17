(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GUAM

    02.17.2026

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melvin Pilarca, commander, 94th Civil Support Team, Guam National Guard, briefs the command team including Col. Karin Watson, adjutant general, on the status of a multiagency exercise, Barrigada, Feb. 18, 2026. The exercise, which included first responders and law enforcement from the Government of Guam, aims to sharpen the individual skills of responders while improving interoperability between partners. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:51
    Location: GU
    This work, Guam Guard hosts clandestine drug lab multiagency exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interagency
    Army National Guard
    Guam
    Civil Support Team

