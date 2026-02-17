Guam Guard hosts clandestine drug lab multiagency exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melvin Pilarca, commander, 94th Civil Support Team, Guam National Guard, briefs the command team including Col. Karin Watson, adjutant general, on the status of a multiagency exercise, Barrigada, Feb. 18, 2026. The exercise, which included first responders and law enforcement from the Government of Guam, aims to sharpen the individual skills of responders while improving interoperability between partners. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott)