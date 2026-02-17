Northern Nevada snow at NAS Fallon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircraft on the flight line at NAS Fallon (NASF) as snow impacts Northern Nevada February 19th 2026. Home to the Fighting Saints of Fighter Composite Squadron 13 (VFC-13) and the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy's premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by Gavin Graham)