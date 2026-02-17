(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Norther Nevada Snow at NAS Fallon [Image 6 of 6]

    Norther Nevada Snow at NAS Fallon

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Gavin Graham 

    Naval Air Station Fallon

    Aircraft on the flight line at NAS Fallon (NASF) as snow impacts Northern Nevada February 19th 2026. Home to the Fighting Saints of Fighter Composite Squadron 13 (VFC-13) and the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy's premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by Gavin Graham)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 17:11
    Photo ID: 9527666
    VIRIN: 260219-N-FR705-1047
    Resolution: 4636x3091
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
