Northern Nevada snow at NAS Fallon

Aircraft on the flight line at NAS Fallon (NASF) as snow impacts Northern Nevada February 19th 2026. Home to the Fighting Saints of Fighter Composite Squadron 13 (VFC-13) and the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy's premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by Gavin Graham)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2026 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9527657
|VIRIN:
|260219-N-FR705-1033
|Resolution:
|4302x2868
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
