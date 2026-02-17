Having What it Takes: 21 SFS Airmen Prep for Phoenix Raven Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ralph Hoeflich, 21st Security Forces Squadron non commissioned officer in charge of training, stands during a Pre-Raven fitness test at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 5, 2026. This test served as a pre-requisite for individuals who wished to go to Phoenix Raven school, a school designed for a select group of Security Forces Airmen who are responsible for safeguarding aircraft and aircrews in dangerous and austere environments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)