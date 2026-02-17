Having What it Takes: 21 SFS Airmen prep for Pheonix Raven Course

Photo By Senior Airman Ryan Quijas | Members of Space Base Delta 1 complete push-ups as evaluators count during a fitness...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Ryan Quijas | Members of Space Base Delta 1 complete push-ups as evaluators count during a fitness test at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 5, 2026. This test served as a pre-requisite for individuals who wished to go to Phoenix Raven school, a school designed for a select group of Security Forces Airmen who are responsible for safeguarding aircraft and aircrews in dangerous and austere environments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas) see less | View Image Page

What does it take to become the best of the best?



There is an eerie quiet as Airmen from the 21st Security Forces Squadron sweat over the floor of Peterson Space Force Base’s gym, completing push-ups and sit-ups in complete silence as evaluators count repetitions in their head. Only one thing runs through the minds of the testers: “Do I have it in me?”



These individuals have a desire to join the Pheonix Ravens, which contain small groups of highly trained Security Forces Airmen who play a crucial role in Air Mobility, safeguarding assets that move people and cargo around the world at a moment’s notice.



“To be a Phoenix Raven means you are part of an elite security team tasked with U.S. Air Force aircraft and crews in high-threat environments.” said Tech. Sgt. Ralph Hoeflich, 21st SFS noncommissioned officer in charge of training. “Ravens are known for their critical thinking skills and ability to handle complex security situations with diplomacy and effectiveness.”



Most notably, during Operation ALLIES REFUGE, Ravens were instrumental in providing close-in security for aircraft on the chaotic airfield at Hamid Karzai International Airport. They ensured safety of evacuees, aircrews and the aircraft themselves under extremely dangerous and volatile conditions. As a result, many Ravens were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for their actions during the operation.



The events hosted at Peterson SFB are only a pre-requisite. However, if members are recommended for the Phoenix Raven course, they will travel to Joint Base Dix-McGuire Lakehurst for 28 days to earn the coveted title.

“Through a rigorous selection process, the 21st SFS identifies its top performers for a five-day ‘Pre-Raven’ apprenticeship,” said Hoeflich. “This intensive course is designed to be physically and mentally demanding to prepare the select Airmen for the curriculum and exceptionally high standards of the official Pheonix Raven schoolhouse.”



As 21 SFS hopefuls work their way through the pre-course and Raven school, they will attempt to conquer Air Force combatives, verbal judo, use of force scenarios, Armament Systems and Procedures baton and RedMan techniques and advanced weapons training. It is up to them to answer the most important question: “Do I have it in me?”



