    Having What it Takes: 21 SFS Airmen Prep for Pheonix Raven Course [Image 1 of 4]

    Having What it Takes: 21 SFS Airmen Prep for Pheonix Raven Course

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Members of Space Base Delta 1 complete push-ups as evaluators count during a fitness test at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 5, 2026. This test served as a pre-requisite for individuals who wished to go to Phoenix Raven school, a school designed for a select group of Security Forces Airmen who are responsible for safeguarding aircraft and aircrews in dangerous and austere environments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 16:51
    Photo ID: 9527595
    VIRIN: 260205-X-HB409-1011
    Resolution: 7583x5416
    Size: 11.35 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    This work, Having What it Takes: 21 SFS Airmen Prep for Pheonix Raven Course [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    readiness
    Phoenix Ravens
    21 sfs

