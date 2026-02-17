Having What it Takes: 21 SFS Airmen prep for Pheonix Raven Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Space Base Delta 1 complete push-ups as evaluators count during a fitness test at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 5, 2026. This test served as a pre-requisite for individuals who wished to go to Phoenix Raven school, a school designed for a select group of Security Forces Airmen who are responsible for safeguarding aircraft and aircrews in dangerous and austere environments. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Ryan Quijas)