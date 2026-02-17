125th Fighter Wing Exercises Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Concept

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Christian Brown, aircrew flight equipment flight chief with the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Operations Support Squadron, repairs a component for a flight helmet during Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing’s execution of the ACE concept is strategically vital as it enables the rapid generation and regeneration of combat sorties with minimal resources from dispersed locations, enhancing force survivability and complicating adversary targeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)