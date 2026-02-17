(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    125th Fighter Wing Exercises Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Concept [Image 10 of 14]

    125th Fighter Wing Exercises Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Concept

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker 

    125th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing departs for Agile Combat Employment (ACE) training at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Feb. 4, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing’s execution of the ACE concept is strategically vital as it enables the rapid generation and regeneration of combat sorties with minimal resources from dispersed locations, enhancing force survivability and complicating adversary targeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.19.2026 15:33
    This work, 125th Fighter Wing Exercises Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Concept [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Marissa Welker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    FANG
    FLANG
    125th FW
    ACE
    Interoperability

